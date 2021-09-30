Robert P. Brown, 53, of Rothschild. Sept. 23, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine - repeater

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Amber Zwick, 29, of Stevens Point. Sept. 27, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Brian W. Koch, 39, of Weston. Sept. 23, 2021: Drive or operate a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
  • Davin G. Smith, 20, of Wausau. Sept. 29, 2021: Battery by prisoners
  • Jeneane T. Allen, 51, of Wausau. Sept. 29, 2021: Possession of THC, 2nd or greater offense; bail jumping
  • Ger Vue, 30, of Weston. Sept. 27, 2021: Operating while revoked, bail jumping (9 counts)
  • Dwight D. McDuffy, 46. Set. 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery, bail jumping
  • Don A. James, 48, of Cudahy. Sept. 27, 2021: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping
  • Jonathan A. Stolp, 40, of Weston. Sept. 29, 2021: Neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Katelyn M. Potvine, 27. Sept. 27, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WARRANT ISSUED: Kiana J. Herrick, 22, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Kristopher J. Howe, 44, of Weston. Sept. 24, 2021: Retail theft, bail jumping – repeater
  • Nathan M. Rahmlow, 21, of Wausau. Sept. 24, 2021: Fleeing an officer
  • Mitchell Gates, 35. Sept. 23, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Micah D. Quiroz, 17, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2021: Fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft, possession of THC with intent to deliver, bail jumping
  • Marshon JD West, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 23, 2021: Fleeing an officer, possession of cocaine with intent to delver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
  • Robert H. Smith, 56, of Wausau. Sept. 24, 2021: Burglary, robbery with the use of force, second-degree recklessly endangering safety
  • Robert P. Brown, 53, of Rothschild. Sept. 23, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
  • Scott A. Goodin, 42, of Birnamwood. Sept. 24, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Sumitra L. Stolp, 36, ofWeston. Sept. 29, 2021: First-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Sarahlee R. Vue, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2021: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • John A. Walker, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2021: Battery as a domestic abuse repeater, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, battery, false imprisonment, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • William H. Ballentine, 70, of Wausau. Sept. 24, 2021: Failure to provide information as a sex offender, failure to update information as a sex offender (second or subsequent offense)
  • Terry Jackson, 65, of Schofield. Sept. 27. 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked – repeater