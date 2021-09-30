Enjoy the return of live music at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s three campuses as the department of music presents several concerts this fall.

Join students and faculty conductors for instrumental and vocal music from a variety of ensembles. Unless otherwise noted, performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Michelsen Hall in the Noel Fine Arts Center at UW-Stevens Point.

Performances in October include:

· Oct. 7 – Symphonic Wind Ensemble

· Oct. 12 – Campus Band and Campus Orchestra

· Oct. 13 – Symphony Orchestra

· Oct. 15 – Combined Choirs, two concerts: 6 and 7:30 p.m.

· Oct. 15 – Hub City Symphony Premier Concert, Helen Connor Laird Theatre at UWSP at Marshfield, $10

· Oct. 19 – Jazz Band and Jazz Ensemble

· Oct. 29 – Hub City Winds Halloween Spooktacular, Helen Connor Laird Theatre, UWSP at Marshfield, $10

Tickets for events on the Stevens Point campus are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors, $12 for students and $10 for youths and UWSP employees.

Purchase tickets at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100, at the Dreyfus University Center Tickets and Information Desk or at each location’s box office one hour prior to each event.

College of Fine Arts and Communications COVID-19 protocols in place include a requirement of face coverings indoors for audiences, as well as vocal ensembles of 15 or more, reduced room capacity to 75 percent for concert halls, no seating in the first two rows and regular testing for unvaccinated students.