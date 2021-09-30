The 1,000+ member Wisconsin Association of Nurse Anesthetists has named Andrew Brown the 2021-2022 president during the association’s annual fall business meeting.

Brown, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, who is employed by Marshfield Clinic in Weston, has local ties as he grew up in Kronenwetter, and is a graduate of D.C. Everest schools. Brown earned his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota in 2007 and his Master of Science in nurse anesthesia from the Minneapolis School of Anesthesia in 2013.

“Anesthesia as a career is extremely rewarding. I’m fortunate to wake up every day and remain excited to go to work, excited for the challenges ahead. You’d be hard pressed to find a CRNA that doesn’t love their job,” Brown said. “It is an honor to be named president of this professional association, and I look forward to serving the amazing professionals who deliver anesthetics every day all across the state.”

CRNAs are anesthesia experts who are educated to provide care in every type of health care setting, to patients all across the lifespan. Be it in a major academic health center, your local hospital, clinic or office based practice, CRNAs are there.

For more information, visit wiana.com.