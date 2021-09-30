By Craig Collins

Street lights on the Bridge Street and Scott Street bridges in Wausau are now wrapped in pink to call attention to Breast Cancer Awareness month.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Katie Rosenburg stood on the Scott Street bridge and made an official proclamation of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the city of Wausau.

Organizer and breast cancer survivor Sarah Sobiesczyk has worked with the city in each of the past several years to have the lights wrapped. She, and other volunteers, also place pink ribbons around the city to raise awareness.

Sobiesczyk says, “The pink lights and ribbons will act as a symbol to acknowledge the people going through breast cancer, the people who won the fight, and the people who lost the fight.”

The City of Wausau’s website includes a link to the official proclamation: https://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Portals/0/Departments/Mayor/Documents/PROC2110_Breast%20Cancer.pdf