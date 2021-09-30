WESTON – Polkas and country music will collide in October at a benefit event to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Polish Connection. Contributed photo.

The 11th Annual Polka Meets Country will be held Oct. 16 at Dale’s Weston Lanes, 5902 Schofield Ave., Weston. It will feature two bands, Polish Connection and Brady Luke Band, raffle prizes and a chance to win a 42” TV (with early ticket purchase). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Brady Luke Band. Contributed photo.

Polish Connection will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. to midnight. The Brady Luke Band will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., and midnight to 1 a.m.

Additional sponsorships and donations are welcome and you can learn more by

contacting Sue Kersemeier with K-tech Charities at 715-355-1369 or Dale Elliott with Dale’s Weston Lanes at 715-302-0684.

