The Wisconsin Department of Transportation North Central Region has scheduled survey work on Oct. 5 and 6.

Motorists will encounter single lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes of I-39 in the following areas:

Bull Junior Creek (only I-39 southbound)

Maple Ridge Road

Kowalski Road

Foxglove Road

All work and closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are advised to use caution and remain alert when driving through any work zone.