Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests continue to be available to community members at all three UW-Stevens Point campuses. Photo courtesy UWSP.

As part of UW-Stevens Point’s ongoing efforts to protect the community, students and employees during the pandemic, COVID-19 tests will continue to be available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses through the fall semester. Testing will not be offered Oct. 1.

Appointments are required for these free rapid-results antigen tests. They are offered at the following UW-Stevens Point locations:

Allow 20-25 minutes for the test and results. The results will be available on site and not emailed.

Face coverings continue to be required in all UW-Stevens Point facilities. Wear a covering before entering a testing location.

For questions, please contact the COVID-19 Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619. For parking details or more information, see the COVID website testing.