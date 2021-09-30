As part of UW-Stevens Point’s ongoing efforts to protect the community, students and employees during the pandemic, COVID-19 tests will continue to be available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses through the fall semester. Testing will not be offered Oct. 1.

Appointments are required for these free rapid-results antigen tests. They are offered at the following UW-Stevens Point locations:

Stevens Point – Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, Science Building Room C124, 2001 Fourth Ave. Schedule tests at http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/point.

– Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, Science Building Room C124, 2001 Fourth Ave. Schedule tests at http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/point. Marshfield – Mondays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield

– Mondays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., physical education building, 2000 W. Fifth St., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/marshfield Wausau – Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., art studio, 620 S. Seventh Ave., http://covidappt.uwsp.edu/wausau

Allow 20-25 minutes for the test and results. The results will be available on site and not emailed.

Face coverings continue to be required in all UW-Stevens Point facilities. Wear a covering before entering a testing location.

For questions, please contact the COVID-19 Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619. For parking details or more information, see the COVID website testing.