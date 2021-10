By Shereen Siewert

Multiple crews were paged Friday to a silo fire at a property in the town of Easton, east of Wausau.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicates the blaze is in a roughy 60-foot silo that is about 2/3 full of silage. The call came in at about 2:10 p.m. Friday.

Crews from the town of Wausau, town of Easton, Ringle and Hewitt responded.

There’s no word on injuries.

This is a developing story.