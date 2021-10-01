By Shereen Siewert

Skogen’s Festival Foods will purchase three of eight Trig’s grocery store locations in central Wisconsin, according to an announcement issued Friday.

The Wausau, Weston and Stevens Point Trig’s stores will become Festival Foods, a Wisconsin family-owned business that operates 39 supermarkets.

Trig and Tula Solberg started the company in 1971 with one small store in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin. Today, the Trig’s stores are one part of the T.A. Solberg Company, which will continue to operate stores in Minocqua, Eagle River, Tomahawk, Rhinelander and Manitowish Waters along with several fuel and convenience stores. The company will also continue Trig’s Floral & Home, Cellar 70, Trig’s Trucking, Trig’s Recycling Center, Tasmania Northwoods Resort, Twice is Nice Consignment, Trig’s Ace Hardware, Signature Salon, Postal Express, Tula’s Café, Northwoods Gourmet Snack Co. and Caribou Coffee Shops.

“Festival Foods is a natural fit for us. They share many of our core values and have a strong commitment to their associates and the community. I know that our southern stores will be in the best hands, while we look forward to continued growth in Wisconsin’s Northwoods,” said Bob Jaskolski, President & CEO.

Mark Skogen, President and CEO of Skogen’s Festival Foods, said the company is excited to welcome Trig’s employees to Festival Foods.

Last month, the company, which was founded in 1946, announced it is planning to purchase the Festival Foods store in New London, Wisconsin, from the Coppersmith family.