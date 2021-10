The Wausau American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard and Color Guard traveled to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville, WI. on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

They performed honors for the Military Working Dog and Handler Tribute and a Legacy Stone Ceremony in honor of veterans.

The trip is part of our Honor Guard’s commitment to serve in events that remember veterans who have served or are still serving.

Story and Photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann