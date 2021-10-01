Wausau West Volleyball

MERRILL – Merrill outlasted Wausau West 3-0 in a hard-fought Wisconsin Valley Conference volleyball match Thursday night at Merrill High School.

Merrill won 25-22, 25-21, 26-24.

Merrill improves to 5-2 while Wausau West drops to 2-5 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play this fall.

Alli Schauls had 10 kills and eight digs, Sophia Peissig had 28 digs, and Samantha Federick had 32 assists and 16 digs to lead West.

West returns to action Monday at home for Parents’ Night against Mosinee before returning to WVC play Oct. 7 at D.C. Everest.