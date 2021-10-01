WAUSAU — North Central Health Care invites the public to an open house and ribbon cutting event at the new Mount View Care Center, 2400 Marshall St. in Wausau.

The 96-bed facility is the final portion of Phase 1 of NCHC’s $72 million Wausau Campus Renovation Plan with Marathon County. The full renovation plan includes the Aquatic Therapy Center and Youth Behavioral Health Hospital, which opened in 2020, as well as renovations to the existing Adult Behavioral Health Hospital, Lakeside Recovery, Crisis Services and former Mount View Care Center facilities.

The open house event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and will include a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and is invited to participate in a self-guided tour of the facility including the first floor lobby, bistro, Physical Therapy Center, Aquatic Therapy Center, gift shop and employee cafeteria, as well as the views from the fourth floor resident living areas.

Masks will be required at all times for all in attendance. If you are experiencing any signs of illness, please refrain from attending. Additional opportunities for community member tours will be available in the future.

Mount View Care Center provides nursing services for short-term rehab, long-term care, dementia care and specialized ventilator-dependent care.