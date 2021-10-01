Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the victim in a fatal single vehicle crash Thursday morning as 16-year-old Owen T. Cordova.

At about 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department 911 center received a radio call from the Lincoln County Highway Department advising of a one vehicle crash on State Hwy. 107 in the area of Tug Lake Ave in the town of Rock Falls.

The vehicle was reported to have left the road and collided with a number of trees. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Cordova died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.