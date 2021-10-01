WAUSAU – As the Delta variant of COVID-19 takes hold in Wisconsin, questions about the safety and efficacy of available COVID-19 vaccines still trouble many residents. At 10 a.m. today, Oct. 1, “Route 51” presents an encore broadcast of “Science and the Law: The Latest on COVID-19 Vaccines.”

Host Shereen Siewert welcomes vaccine expert Dr. Jonathan Temte, of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, for a review of the latest science surrounding vaccination and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in the program, Siewert will share a recent conversation with Edward Fallone, Associate Professor of Law at Marquette University Law School. Fallone will address the legal implications of vaccine mandates by private employers and local, state and federal governments.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.