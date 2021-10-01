Jim E. Kinderman

Jim Kinderman age 73 was called home to be with his maker September 28, 2021, with family by his side. He was born to late Mabel and Gustave Kinderman; the youngest of seven children. Jim graduated from UW Eau Claire and moved to Wausau. He met his wife Cheryl Copas, and they were married September 16, 1975, Rockford Il. Jim worked 38 years for Wausau Insurance and Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Jim cherished and enjoyed time with family and friends. There were so many vacations over the years to different lake resorts, campgrounds, and countless Brewer games to name a few. He really enjoyed being with loved ones. Especially spending time with grandson Brayden. Jim and Cheryl took advantage of his relocation to Boston with Liberty Mutual for nine years. They loved experiencing and enjoying all that New England had to offer. All of these memories and times made him the happiest. Jim always had the ability to put a smile on your face.

Jim is survived by his wife Cheryl, sons Brian Kinderman, Brad (Laura) Kinderman, and grandson Brayden Kinderman. Brother Jerry (Peggy) Kinderman Janesville, Sisters Shirley Hanson Eau Claire, Donna (Gary) Johnson Janesville, sister-in-law Mary Kinderman Eau Claire, brother-in-law Mike (Linda) Copas Plainfield. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Gordon and Mary Ann Copas, brothers Ken, Allen, and Don Kinderman and brother-in-law Norm Hanson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St, Weston. Pastor Raymond Connor will officiate. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Brainard Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Drive, Weston. Visitation will continue at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will be at Mosinee Cemetery.

Janet C. Dieck

Janet Claire (Lenz) Dieck, 66, of Weston passed away on September 27, 2021.

Born December 9, 1954 to Walter “Jake” Sell Lenz and Rosalie Jean (Kickbusch) in Wausau, Wisconsin, Janet graduated from Wausau East High School and the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire.

Janet worked as a waitress at Billy Moy’s and then as a pharmacy technician at Aspirus Hospital of Wausau. She was married and later divorced from David Dieck. Janet was the proud mother of her son, Clint.

She enjoyed needle work and Diamond Dots. Janet loved to read whenever possible and listening to music with her cats and dog. Her loving soul will be missed by many.

No services will be scheduled, per her wishes. A Private interment will take place. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.Helke.com

Kathleen Cofell

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Kathleen “Kathy” (Mullen) Cofell, of Rothschild, WI. She left this world on Saturday, September 25, 2021, after succumbing to injuries due to a stroke.

Kathy was born in McHenry, Illinois on July 6, 1971. Daughter of Lillian (Oonk) Mullen and the late Eugene Mullen. On September 30, 1993, she married her best friend, Michael Cofell.

Kathy was primarily a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, music, board games and foremost being a mother. She is survived by her husband Mike, her three sons Mac of Cape Coral, Florida, Griffin of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Duncan of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Kathy is further survived by her mother Lillian, her sister, Pamela (Dave) Engstrom and her brother, Ron Mullen. In addition to her father, Kathy is preceded in death by her sister Patricia (Todd) Schulz.

Kathy was a devoted wife and mother, daughter, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be a memorial service held at the John J. Buettgen funeral home on October 8, 2021. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM followed by prayer service at 12:30 PM.