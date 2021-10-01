Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Wausau East won four individual events but couldn’t overcome the depth of Stevens Point and lost 115-55 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls swimming dual meet Thursday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Stevens Point is now 3-0 and Wausau East falls to 2-2 in the Valley.

Lucy Gilles won a pair of events for Wausau East, taking first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.70 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.70.

Also posting race wins for the Lumberjacks were Chloe Kremnitzer in the 100 freestyle (58.32 seconds) and Ellie Sewall in the 100 backstroke (1:10.29).

East will enjoy some time off before hosting Merrill for a WVC dual meet on Oct. 14.

Stevens Point 115, Wausau East 55

Winners and Wausau East finishers

200 medley relay: 1. Stevens Point (Eloise Cooper, Anna Johnston, Jocelyn Trzebiatowski, Brooke Swiecki) 1:58.77; 3. Wausau East (Chloe Nilles, Lucy Gilles, Ellie Sewall, Chloe Kremnitzer) 2:04.06; 5. Wausau East (Ava Schubering, Charlie Place, Philine Bovet, Julia Goetsch) 2:19.74.

200 freestyle: 1. Claire Swiecki (SP) 2:13.48; 4. Geneva Michlig (WE) 2:17.85; 5. Charlie Place (WE) 2:24.41; 6. Cheyenne Schepp (WE) 2:26.43.

200 individual medley: 1. Lucy Gilles (WE) 2:20.70; 5. Nilles (WE) 2:42.41; 6. Philine Bovet (WE) 2:47.19.

50 freestyle: 1. Jenna Breitbach (SP) 25.34; 2. Kremnitzer (WE) 26.36; 4. Olivia Schjoneman (WE) 26.88; 6. Baley Berndt (WE) 28.83.

100 butterfly: 1. Breitbach (SP) 1:00.96; 3. Sewall (WE) 1:11.20; 4. Ollie Liss’sGavemade (WE) 1:14.53; 5. Bovet (WE) 1:19.59.

100 freestyle: 1. Kremnitzer (WE) 58.32; 5. Schjoneman (WE) 1:02.65; 6. Berndt (WE) 1:04.39.

500 freestyle: 1. Trzebiatowski (SP) 5:48.71; 4. Michlig (WE) 6:18.45; 5. Nilles (WE) 6:21.63; 6. Place (WE) 6:21.67.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Breitbach, B. Swiecki, A. Johnston, Sophie Johnston) 1:44.89; 2. Wausau East (Schjoneman, Sewall, Kremnitzer, Gilles) 1:48.02; 4. Wausau East (Julia Goetsch, Bovet, Berndt, Liss’sGravemade) 1:58.00; 6. Wausau East (StellaRae Ambord, Mahriana Merkel, Elle Nelson, Adalene VanderKoy) 2:09.62.

100 backstroke: 1. Sewall (WE) 1:10.29; 4. Liss’sGravemade (WE) 1:14.98; 6. Schubering (WE) 1:19.34.

100 breaststroke: 1. Gilles (WE) 1:12.70; 5. Cheyenne Schepp (WE) 1:28.50; 6. Nelson (WE) 1:29.25.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Cooper, Trzebiatowski, Ashleigh Pahnke, S. Johnston) 3:56.63; 3. Wausau East (Nilles, Berndt, Liss’sGravemade, Schjoneman) 4:15.66; 5. Wausau East (Ambord, Goetsch, Place, Michlig) 4:36.39; 6. Wausau East (Merkel, Schepp, Nelson, Schubering) 4:47.01.