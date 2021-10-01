Wausau Pilot & Review

The Grand Theater in Wausau will join a growing number of performing arts centers and entertainment venues nationwide to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for patrons.

The new policies are effective Tuesday, Oct. 12.

According to a news release from The Grand Theater, all patrons ages 12 and older will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or a lab-verified negative COVID-19 test, to attend all ticketed events at The Grand Theater. Patrons 11 and younger will be permitted to enter The Grand Theater without proof of vaccination or a negative test result, provided they wear a mask at all times inside the venue.

Masks are still required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking. This policy has been in effect since Sept. 1.

“The return of live performances to The Grand has been incredibly exciting,” said Sean Wright, Executive Director. “After 18 months of no live shows, we want to help ensure that shutting down our stage doesn’t happen again. Our updated policies will allow performances to continue in a safer environment for the audience and will help artists continue to tour with less risk of illness to themselves and their crew.”

Wright said the updated policy was developed in conjunction with artists, producers and agencies who bring their tours to The Grand and is in line with similar policies at hundreds of theaters, arenas, stadiums and festivals across the country.

“Presenting live shows is a complex business — especially for multifaceted acts such as nationally touring Broadway productions – and relies on the good health of equipment crews, technical operators, performers, and venue staff to ensure the shows will go on as scheduled,” the news release stated.

“While we understand that some people may not agree with this policy, we hope the public understands that both the well-being and livelihood of thousands of individuals and families in the performing arts industry are at stake, including here in central Wisconsin,” Wright said.

Ticketholders who do not want to wear a mask and those unable to show proof of vaccination or lab verified negative COVID-19 test may obtain a ticket refund up to 48 hours prior to the performance by contacting The Grand’s Box Office at info@grandtheater.org or 715-842-0988.

Emergency pandemic policies will be reviewed and updated as necessary. The Grand already has required proof of vaccination for all its staff and volunteers, and prior to reopening in August made substantial updates to facility and operation.grand