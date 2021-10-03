Rakers Needed: Make a Difference Day. It’s that time of year! Grab your rakes, leaf blowers, gloves and tarps. United Way Volunteer Connection is hosting its annual rake-a-thon from Oct. 18-23. This is a family friendly volunteer opportunity to support community members who are elderly or frail by cleaning up their yards this fall. To learn more or register visit http://www.unitedwaymc.org/madd. Contact Elizabeth with questions at 715-298-5719 or erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.

Volunteer Divers Needed: Marathon County Transportation Program. The Marathon County Transportation Program has a shortage of volunteer drivers. If you have spare time and would like to help people in your area get to medical appointments or grocery shopping this opportunity is for you. Mileage incurred for these trips will be reimbursed at $0.56/mile by the program. Your help is greatly appreciated! Contact Jenny with interest: 715-841-5101 or email jmckenzie@norcen.org.

Red Granite Grinder Volunteers: Ironbull. Ironbull is hosting the Red Granite Grinder Bike Race and needs volunteer support Oct. 15-Oct. 17. Opportunities include venue setup, leaf blowing, setting up highway signs, road crossing marshal, aid station, finish line announcer, and more! All volunteers will receive a shirt or cowbell, meal and drink ticket, and discount for future Ironbull races. Register and learn more: https://www.ironbull.org/volunteer-grinder. Contact Andrea with questions at executivedirector@ironbull.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Gas cards: Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is asking for donations of gift cards to help with costs accrued by picking up donations in the area. New packs of copy paper are also needed to support their outreach efforts on their home ownership program. For more needs and how to donate, contact office@habitatwausau.org or 715-848-5042.

Adult Bikes: The Neighbors’ Place. Bikes for adults needed to recycle back into our community. TNP’s Wheels Again program is a bicycle refurbishing program to help people obtain and maintain jobs by providing them with basic transportation to work. Bicycles, along with lights and helmets, are donated by area individuals and groups/businesses. Contact bettina@neighborsplace.org or 715-845-1966.

Source: United Way of Marathon County