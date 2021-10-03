Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic football team, ranked No. 2 in the state in last week’s Wissports.net State 8-Man Coaches Poll, had little trouble with Marion/Tigerton, rolling to a 61-0 victory in a Central Wisconsin Conference East Division matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Conner Krach was 6-for-9 for a whopping 292 yards and four touchdowns, and he added a rushing score as well for the Cardinals, who are now 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the CWC East.

Krach hit Jacob Pfiffner for touchdown passes of 79 and 53 yards, Matthew Hamilton for a thrilling 95-yard score, and Nathan Klement for a 59-yard scoring pass in the rout.

Klement returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown and ran for two scores, and Matthew Hamilton also had two rushing touchdowns for Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic is scheduled to play at Gresham/Bowler on Friday, Oct. 8.

Cardinals 61, Mustangs 0

Marion/Tigerton 0 0 0 0 – 0

Newman Catholic 21 20 7 13 – 61

First Quarter

NC – Jacob Pfiffner 79 pass from Conner Krach (Hamilton kick).

NC – Nathan Klement 34 interception return (Hamilton kick).

NC – Matthew Hamilton 95 pass from Krach (Hamilton kick).

Second Quarter

NC – Pfiffner 53 pass from Krach (Hamilton kick).

NC – N. Klement 59 pass from Krach (Hamilton kick).

NC – N. Klement 10 run (kick missed).

Third Quarter

NC – Krach 2 run (Hamilton kick).

Fourth Quarter

NC – Hamilton 11 run (kick missed).

NC – Hamilton 24 run (Hamilton kick).

Individual Statistics

(Marion/Tigerton stats not reported)

Rushing: NC, Matthew Hamilton 4-30, Eli Gustafson 3-21, Jacob Pfiffner 4-19, Josh Klement 2-13, Conner Krach 2-10, Tyler Ackermann 2-minus 2.

Passing: NC, Krach 6-9-292-0, Ackermann 2-2-27-0.

Receiving: NC, Pfiffner 3-227, Nathan Klement 1-59, James Bates 1-20, Gustafson 1-9, J. Klement 1-minus 3.

Records: Marion/Tigerton 1-5, 0-3 Central Wisconsin Conference East Division; Newman Catholic 7-0, 3-0 CWC East.