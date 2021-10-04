A burglary, structure fire, scam and several crashes are among the significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Oct. 4, 2021:

A 72 year old Merrill man received non-life threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash last Monday morning. The crash occurred on State Rd 17 north of Lecks Ln in the Township of Schley at 9:50am.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary that had taken place on County Rd N in the Township of Bradley. The owners of the property indicated they had not been there for a couple weeks. When they arrived they found the door to be open and several items missing from inside the cabin. If you have any information regarding this break in, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or using their P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Tuesday afternoon reporting a structure fire on County Rd A in the Township of Harrison. Deputies and the Town of Crescent Fire Department responded. The cause of the fire and amount of loss is unknown. No injuries were reported.

An 88 year old Lincoln County resident was the victim of a scam last Wednesday. The man was contacted by someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House and was told to get $500 in gift cards from Walmart and provide the caller with the numbers. After receiving the card numbers the scammer directed the victim to send a $5,000 check through the mail. The victim did send the check but soon realized they had been scammed and stopped payment. The victim did lose the $500 in gift card money.

A 26 year old Tomahawk woman received minor injuries following a two vehicle crash on County Rd Y at USH 8 in the Town of Bradley Thursday afternoon.

A 21 year old Tomahawk man was injured following a two vehicle crash on USH 8 east of County Rd T in the Town of Somo Thursday afternoon.

A 64 year old Tomahawk man was arrested for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Sunday afternoon on County Rd S near Koth Rd in the Town of Bradley.

Two people reported striking deer last week. A bear was struck on State Rd 17 near Heineman Rd on Thursday afternoon.