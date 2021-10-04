Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Mosinee volleyball team swept Wausau West in a nonconference matchup Monday night at West High School.

The Indians won 29-27, 25-9, 25-16, to improve to 24-3 overall this season.

Abbi Martin had 11 kills and four blocks, Jessica Maurer had seven kills and nine digs, Claire Selenske had six kills and a team-high 14 digs, and setter Alexis Jonas had 30 assists, five service aces and 10 digs for Mosinee.

Alli Schauls and Mackenzie Hollander each had five kills, Sophia Peissig had 23 digs, and Samantha Federick had 22 assists and eight digs for Wausau West, which falls to 9-16 this season.

Mosinee will host Northland Pines for a Great Northern Conference match Tuesday at 7 p.m.



West returns to Wisconsin Valley Conference play at D.C. Everest on Thursday.