ANTIGO – Wausau Newman Catholic will have three singles players move on to sectionals after competition at the WIAA Division 2 girls tennis subsectional Monday at Antigo High School.

Only the No. 1 and No. 2 flighted singles players and doubles teams are eligible to move on to the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison on Oct. 14-16. No. 3 and 4 singles, and No. 3 doubles are used only for team points purposes, with the sectional team champion qualifying for the WIAA State Team Tennis Tournament in Madison on Oct. 22-23.

The sectional will be on Wednesday at Baldwin-Woodville High School.

Becky Larrain won her opening match at No. 1 singles to advance for the Cardinals.

Ava Sukanen at No. 2 singles won 6-2, 6-0 over Sophia DeByl of Phillips and 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, over Morgan Huegli of Medford to advance, and Reagan Herdrich won 6-0, 6-0, and 6-1, 6-1, at No. 4 singles to also earn a spot at sectionals for Newman Catholic.

Newman’s Elizabeth Clancy and Calli Groth won their first match at No. 2 doubles, winning 6-0, 6-3 before losing in semifinals. The No. 3 doubles team of Grace Martin and Ada Stenstrom won their first match in three sets over Assumption’s Sadie Donahue and Kloey Daliege 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, before losing in semifinals to Myah Smith and Eryka Seidl of Medford.

Natalie Townsend went 1-1 at No. 3 singles as well for the Cardinals.