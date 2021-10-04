Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East/West’s Tess Bruner finished fifth at the Division 1 sectional on Monday at Greenwood Hills Country Club to earn a spot in next week’s WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament.

Bruner shot an 82 to take fifth overall and second among the three additional qualifiers to qualify for the state meet, which will be held Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

The top two teams – Bay Port and Appleton North – and the top three individuals not on the qualifying teams, earn state tournament berths.

Adalyn Johnston of Bay Port won medalist honors with a 77, one shot ahead of teammate Avery Dudra and Appleton North’s A.J. Powell.

De Pere’s Abby Busick was fourth with an 80, Bruner fifth with an 82, and McKenna Lowe of Kaukauna sixth with an 84 to earn the three individual state qualifier spots.

East/West finished fourth in the team standings with a 376. Bay Port had an impressive 330, with Appleton North second at 360 and Kaukauna third at 370.

Talia Schlindwein had a 91, Jess Nardi had a 100 and Ella Lambrecht had a 103 to round out Wausau East/West’s scoring.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.