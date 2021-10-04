Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West had all four of its singles player and all three of its doubles teams qualify for sectionals after competition at the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis subsectional Monday at Wausau East High School.

Only the No. 1 and No. 2 flighted singles players and doubles teams are eligible to move on to the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison on Oct. 14-16. No. 3 and 4 singles, and No. 3 doubles are used only for team points purposes, with the sectional team champion qualifying for the WIAA State Team Tennis Tournament in Madison on Oct. 22-23.

Wausau West, by qualifying all seven of its flights, will be in close competition for the team sectional title on Wednesday at the Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

Mia Bailey won her only match at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0, over Sandra Costa of Marshfield; Quin Babiarz won both of her No. 2 singles matches 6-1, 6-1; Ruby Edmundson defeated Hayley Jensen of Wisconsin Rapids 6-1, 6-2, and Nina Allen of D.C. Everest 7-6 (5), 6-2, at No. 3 singles; and Abby Names won 6-1, 6-4, over Ava Kumar of D.C. Everest, and 6-2, 7-5 over Kelsey Winter of Rhinelander at No. 4 singles for West.

Wausau West’s No. 1 doubles team of Anika Eder and Katie Meyer defeated Taylor Riopel and Paige Olenik of Rhinelander 6-1, 6-1; the No. 2 doubles team of Ashley Zoborowski and Mollie Lemke won two matches – 6-0, 6-0, over Madeline Bublik and Lola Harrington of D.C. Everest and 6-4, 6-2, over Julianna Ouimette and Kristina Ouimette of Lakeland; and the No. 3 doubles team of Lilly Wittwer and Kaydee Rennie defeated Kaitlyn Smith and Julia Conway of D.C. Everest 6-0, 6-3, and Kayla Tessman and Shayla Coppenger of Rhinelander 6-3, 6-1, to also earn sectional berths.

Wausau East had one sectional qualifier as Lola Berumen won 6-2, 6-0, over Maria Gironella of Lakeland at No. 1 singles

Abbey Olson at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Isabella Knight and Alaina Berres each went 1-1 for the Lumberjacks.

Allen and Kumar had D.C. Everest’s only match wins. Allen reached the No. 3 singles semifinals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Sarah Barton of Lakeland, and Kumar made it to round 2 with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Julia Krueger of Wisconsin Rapids at No. 4 singles.