STEVENS POINT – Enjoy in-person and virtual events as part of Homecoming festivities at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point next week. Highlights include an alumni tent at the Oct. 9 football game with the Pointer Pep Band, 90FM, SPTV and mascot Stevie.

Four outstanding alumni will be honored in a livestreamed virtual experience Saturday night. This awards show will feature the award winners, chancellor and students, hosted by an engaging Alumni-Advancement duo.

Among the highlights:

A weeklong Virtual Pointer 5K: Run, Walk, Roll – The first 150 people to finish a 5K course of their own choosing will receive a medal.

Coffee with the Colleges – Meet virtually with deans and university leaders in each of UW-Stevens Point’s five colleges through the week to hear what’s new on campus. Details and registration for the five Zoom rooms are here.

Trivia: An Hour with Oz, Eck and Dac – It’s your turn to question the organizers of the world’s largest trivia contest. This virtual event is at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Alumni Reunion Tent at Goerke Park – Opens at 11 a.m. Oct. 9. The community is welcome to meet Stevie, other friends and get Pointer giveaways while they last.

Homecoming football game is at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Goerke Field. The Pointers take on UW-River Falls.

2021 Alumni Awards will be highlighted in a movie-like experience at 6 p.m. Oct. 9.

UW-Stevens Point is honored to recognize these four alumni:

Brent Denniston

Brent Denniston – Paper science and engineering alumnus from 1991 has led global implementation of sustainable packaging solutions at Starbucks and worked for industry leaders including Procter & Gamble and LBP Manufacturing, a producer of paper-based packaging products. He currently serves as chief supply chain officer at Pacific Market International Worldwide, where his ability to adapt under pressure and ambiguity was key to managing disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A native of Wisconsin Rapids, his family includes three generations in the paper industry.

Corey Jaskolski

Corey Jaskolski – A mathematics and physics graduate in 2000, Jaskolski is an entrepreneur and National Geographic Explorer whose technology has explored places like King Tut’s Tomb and the Titanic. He served as president for Hydro Technologies where he and his team created imaging technology that he personally put to the test while scuba diving among icebergs in Antarctica; helicoptering over Mount Everest’s peaks to map its highest glacier; tracking poachers flying over the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and swimming through underwater caves to scan the remains of victims of Mayan human sacrifice rituals.

Pam Jewell

Pam Jewell – A 2014 graduate in interior design, Jewell is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Co-owner of Blenker Co., an award-winning custom design-build construction company she co-founded in 1974. She currently helps with sales and marketing and executes the interior design of all projects. Active in the community, she has served as president for the Golden Sands Homes Builders Association, United Way of Portage County board president, Portage County Business Council president and has received many awards and recognitions for her dedication and experience.

Joe Lomax

Joe Lomax – This history and social science 1963 graduate was the first Black police officer in Beloit. He created the criminal justice program at UW-Platteville, where he received the Outstanding Academic Adviser Award, the College of Liberal Arts and Education’s Outstanding Teaching and University Service Award and recognition for outstanding leadership as chair of the Criminal Justice Department. Following his retirement in 2012, a criminal justice scholarship was established in his name. Lomax was inducted into UW-Platteville’s Arts and Letters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Watch the Alumni Awards premiere online here: https://give.uwsp.edu/alumni-awards.

See a full schedule of Homecoming events here: https://give.uwsp.edu/UWSP-homecoming.