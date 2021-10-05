After three years of research and nine months of fundraising and due diligence, Community Partners Campus, Inc. has closed on real estate at 364 Grand Ave. to serve as the location of its new shared-space nonprofit center, the organization announced today.

Plans are to completely remodel the existing structure and add a roughly 7,000-square-foot addition to house seven nonprofit partners with mission-driven purposes to serve disadvantaged families and individuals. Tenants will include:

The Babies’ Place (infant and maternal needs)

Catholic Charities (homeless shelter and financial counseling)

D.C. Everest – Wausau Blessings in a Backpack (food assistance)

The Neighbors’ Place (food bank and food pantry)

North Central Health Care (mental health services)

North Central Community Action Program (housing assistance)

Wausau Area Meals on Wheels (food assistance)

Wausau Free Clinic (Wausau’s first free medical clinic)

Once complete, Community Partners Campus will be the most comprehensive human services center in Wisconsin. Clients will have one conveniently located location to receive a wide array of services, while nonprofit partners will be able to focus efforts on their missions without the distractions of owning their own buildings or renting dysfunctional facilities at market rates. The campus will provide seamless, wrap-around service delivery for greater efficiency, which will lead to an increased ability to make an important impact on members of our community.

“The support we have seen from the community has been tremendous,” said Board President Brian Gumness in a news release. “We wish to sincerely thank those who have supported us in our efforts, from our board members, to local foundations, businesses and individuals. We celebrate this milestone and look forward to continuing our work to see our vision to fruition.”

Community Partners Campus expects to begin construction in March, with occupancy to occur by fall 2022.