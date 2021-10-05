By Shereen Siewert

Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez. Photo courtesy of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department

Police have confirmed human remains discovered in a suitcase last year are those of a woman who was reported missing in July 2020.

Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, a 25-year-old native of Peru who was living in Reedsburg at the time of her disappearance, was working in the Wisconsin Dells before she vanished. She was reported missing on July 21, 2021 by her former husband, police said.

Her remains were found near an abandoned barn in the town of Wheaton in Chippewa County on Oct. 14, 2020.

The Reedsburg Police Department, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and Chippewa County Coroner are investigating her disappearance as a homicide and say they have identified a person of interest in the case.

No other details were released.