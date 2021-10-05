Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Evan Zubke scored a pair of goals to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic soccer team to a 2-0 shutout win over Northland Lutheran in a Central Wisconsin Conference matchup Monday.

The Cardinals are now 4-5-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the Central Wisconsin Conference. Northland Lutheran drops to 2-8-1 and 2-5-1 in conference play.

Zubke scored an unassisted goal at the 5:50 mark and added a goal off an assist from Matt Hamilton in the 55th minute for Newman Catholic.

Owen Reeves had two saves for Newman and Karsten Zahrt had four saves for Northland Lutheran.

Newman Catholic plays at Three Lakes/Phelps on Tuesday in a nonconference game, before returning to CWC play Thursday at Gresham/Bowler.

Northland Lutheran’s next game is Thursday at home against Amherst.