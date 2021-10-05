STEVENS POINT – Become a junior scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this year while learning about the secrets of the natural world and the universe around it.

The Junior Scientist program is co-sponsored by UW-Stevens Point’s Museum of Natural History and Allen F. Blocher Planetarium. A variety of events and programs will be offered through May for youths ages 2 and older.

Attend any 10 or more of these events to earn full junior scientist status. A ceremony and party will be held in the spring and all who qualify will have their photo put on the Wall of Juniors.

Registration is free and may be done at any of the events, including:

· Junior Scientist planetarium shows – Offered once a month on a Sunday from 3:30- 4 p.m.

· Story Time at the Museum – Held every other Friday from 10-11 a.m., ages 2-5. Hear nature and wildlife-themed children’s books, enjoy crafts and play games.



· Wild Workouts – Held once a month from 5-5:45 p.m. at the museum, ages 3-10. Exercise at the museum and mimic the movements of animals.



· Educational Programs – Held once a month from 5-5:45 p.m. at the museum.

UWSP students will lead hands-on activities for youths that showcase behind-the-scenes museum collections.



· Additional events, exhibits and laser light shows.

For event dates and details, go to www.uwsp.edu/cols-ap/museum/Pages/Events.aspx, call the museum at 715-346-2858 or email museum@uwsp.edu.