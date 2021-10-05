Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Antonio Alvarez and Carmen Nichols announce the birth of their daughter JoceLynn, born at 1:06 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021. JoceLynn weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

David Moon and Stephanie Kufahl announce the birth of their daughter Aria Kim, born at 7:38 a.m. Sept. 30, 2021. Aria weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Branden Smith and Dacotah Felzkowski announce the birth of their daughter Chevelle Lucille Nova, born at 11:46 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021. Chevelle weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Kyle and Shelbi Schimelfining announce the birth of their daughter Abigail Claire, born at 7:11 p.m. Sept. 30, 2021. Abigail weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

John and Emily Verre announce the birth of their son Aidan John, born at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 29, 2021. Aidan weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces.