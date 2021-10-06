By Shereen Siewert

One person was hospitalized and about 70 people were evacuated from a Stevens Point apartment complex after a fire Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire was called in at about 6:30 a.m. at the Hi Rise Manor Apartment Complex, 1300 Briggs Ct., after a blaze that originated in a third-floor apartment.

Point Plover Metro Wire reports the blaze was extinguished in the 73-unit building about 10 minutes after crews arrived.

Crews from at least seven fire departments responded to the call.

The condition of the woman who was transported to the hospital is unclear. Fire officials have not said what caused the blaze.