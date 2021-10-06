Wausau Pilot & Review

A three-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wood County, sheriff’s officials said.

One of the two people injured was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center. A second driver was transported by ambulance, police said.

The crash was reported at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when two vehicles were stopped on Hwy. 186 north of Grant Road for a school bus. A third vehicle struck the other two.

The location of the crash is in the town of Hansen in Wood County.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the injuries involved and no names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.