WAUSAU – The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will again print a calendar featuring local photography, events, individuals, businesses and organizations.

The Chamber produced its first hyper-local printed calendar in 2019. Chamber members sponsor each month in the calendar and local organizations are encouraged to purchase enhanced date listings in the calendar to promote community events.

“Our calendar gives local photographers a unique opportunity to feature their best shots and it gives our members a great vehicle to promote their business or specific events.” said Brian Otten, marketing manager at the Chamber.

The 2022 edition of the calendar will be distributed in a special December 2021 Chamber Pack to more than 1,500 members. The calendar will also be given to the hundreds of attendees at the Women’s Leadership Conference in January 2022. Additional copies of the calendar will be available for sale for $5 at the Chamber office beginning in December.

Five months (January, April, October, November and December) are available to sponsors in the new edition for $600. This includes twenty copies of the calendar for customers or staff. Individual dates to promote specific events are available for $50.

Interested sponsors, event organizers and local photographers should contact Brian Otten at 715-848-5947 for more information.