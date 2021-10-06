MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System is now offering influenza vaccinations at all primary care locations in Wisconsin.

Influenza, or flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The best way to prevent flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year.

While influenza viruses circulate year-round, most of the time flu activity peaks between December and March, but activity can last as late as May.

“Influenza vaccination, in addition to a COVID-19 vaccine, is especially important this season because immunity has declined after a year with almost complete absence of flu circulation,” said Dr. Edward Belongia, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute. “It’s important to get your flu vaccine as soon as possible because it can take up to two weeks for the immune system to produce antibodies against the vaccine strains.”

It is easy and convenient to schedule your flu vaccine online through your My Marshfield Clinic account. Visit marshfieldclinic.org/flu for information and appointment options. If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, you can plan to schedule it on the same day and time as your flu shot.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 and influenza include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue (tiredness)

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell is one symptom of COVID-19 that does not typically occur with influenza. It is important to contact your health care provider if you develop any of the above symptoms or have had contact with a person who has COVID-19.

Visit marshfieldclinic.org/vaccinecalendar for information on flu or COVID-19 vaccine clinics near you.