By Shereen Siewert

Three weeks after a crash west of Wausau that left one person dead and a second person injured, police have identified the victim who died as Kevin Krizan, of Ladysmith.

In a news release posted only on social media, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 20 to the intersection of County Road N and County Road B for a report of a crash. Krizan, 27, died at the scene.

Police say Krizan was driving north on County Hwy. B when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His vehicle was struck by an eastbound driver on Hwy. N.

The other driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Assisting the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department was the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon Fire and First Responders, SAFRER EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.