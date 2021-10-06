Wausau Pilot & Review

BALDWIN – Wausau Newman Catholic’s No. 1 singles player Becky Larrain is headed to state after winning the championship at the WIAA Division 2 girls tennis sectional on Wednesday at Baldwin-Woodville High School.

Larrain won her opening match 6-0, 6-0, defeated Brittany Martin of Eau Claire Regis 6-1, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals, and Margo Kelly of Antigo 6-2, 6-0, in the championship match to take the No. 1 singles title.

The top four finishers in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, and the top finisher in No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles automatically qualify for the 2021 WIAA Individual State Girls Tennis Tournament on Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Up to 16 additional qualifiers may be added in the No. 1 flights, which will be announced Thursday or Friday.

No. 3 and No. 4 flights were competed strictly for team points. Eau Claire Regis won the sectional title with 37 points to qualify for the 2021 WIAA Team State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison on Oct. 22-23.

Newman Catholic’s other three sectional qualifiers were eliminated.

Ava Sukanen lost first match 7-5, 6-0, before winning the third-place match over Brechlyn Flannery of Antigo 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 singles. Natalie Townsend at No. 3 singles and Reagan Herdrich at No. 4 singles each lost both of their matches to finish fourth.

