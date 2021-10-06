STEVENS POINT – Take a walk on the wild side this fall as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve offers nature programs led by environmental education students.

Offered in October and November, the programs will be limited to 30 participants each. All attendees must register ahead of time – no walk-ins will be allowed. To register, email schmeeckle@uwsp.edu with the title(s) of the programs you want to attend, the number in your group, email address and phone number. Registrations will be confirmed by email.

All programs will be held outdoors, starting at the woodchipped seating area near the Pankowski Friends Amphitheater unless otherwise noted. In case of heavy rain or storms, registrants will be contacted with a rain date. In case of cancellation, attendees will be notified.

Fall programs will include: