Kurtis J. Schmitz

Kurtis J. Schmitz, 79 of Rothschild, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021.

He was born on July 18, 1942, in Milwaukee, son of the late Kurtis and Lila (Kimball) Schmitz. On June 25, 1960, he married Darlene Lehmann in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on October 14, 2019.

Kurt worked for many years at Foreway Express as the VP of Sales and most recently part-time at Enterprise Car Rental. Over the years, he has also enjoyed working at many Everest sporting events doing anything that needed to be done. Kurt loved youth sports and attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events, recitals, concerts and any other activities. He was on the board of directors for the Everest Youth Football League from 1995 – 2019, a member of the Varsity Chain Gang, and active in drama booster club. As an involved community member, Kurt proudly received the DC Everest Athletic Wall of Fame Award. He was affectionately known as “Papa” to not only his grandkids, but also to many others. He continued to attend Everest events even when his own family wasn’t involved as he always had someone to watch or cheer on. His family always came first, with sports shortly after. If he wasn’t watching sports, he was listening to his beloved old country or gospel music and had attended many concerts over the years. Kurt was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church for over 30 years and was strong in his faith.

Survivors include three daughters, Kris (Dennis) Graun of Wausau, Penny Uekert of Rothschild, and Tricia (David) Johnson of Weston; 14 grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Fons, Alex (Hannah) Anderson, Stefanie (Kevin Storey) Anderson, Sam (Hannah) Anderson, Bryon (Olivia) Graun, Christy (Brian) Nelson, Michelle (Keith) Stuttgen, Amanda (Eric Newes) Detert, Brooke (Josh Sammons) Detert, Jared (Alex) Graun, Brady Uekert, Sydney Uekert, Shea Johnson, and Gus Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren, Samantha Stuttgen, Maria Stuttgen, Ruari Fons, Jada Jacobson, Luke Pergalski, Christopher Stuttgen, Makayla Pergalski, Danielle Stuttgen, Mia Graun, Camron Storey, Kai Graun, Finnick Newes, and Margot and Frances Anderson; sister-in-law, Collette Lehmann of West Bend; and nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Michael Biksacky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, his wife, Darlene, daughters, Yvonne Anderson and Stacy Schmitz, brother-in-law, Allen Lehmann, sister-in-law, Joyce Lehmann, sister, MaryAnn Biksacky and brother-in-law Richard Biksacky.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Schofield. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, with Rev. Raymond Connor officiating. Visitation on Monday will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service, and then burial will take place at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, Weston is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Mike Habeck for being such a great friend to Kurt.

Pamela L. Berndt

Pamela L. Berndt, 54, Rothschild, died Saturday October 2, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born February 14, 1967, in Wausau, daughter of the late Beverly (Brendemuehl) Hack and Clarence Hack. On September 9, 1989, she married Michael Berndt at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.

Pam and Mike owned and operated MB Electric for the past 18 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and had a great love for animals. Pam was involved in Special Olympics and in the past loved to go antiquing.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Berndt, Rothschild, two daughters, Stacy (Tony) Berndt-Ort, Wausau and Kristine Berndt, Rothschild; father, Clarence Hack, Rothschild; siblings, Carrie Hack, Wausau and Clarence “Huffy” Hack II, Wausau.

Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday October 9, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Stewart Avenue funeral home.

Timothy R. Fleming

Timothy “Tim” R. Fleming, 56, Edgar passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Asprius Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 16, 1965, in Kenosha, son of Dennis and Jo Ann (Saylor) Fleming, Wausau. On July 6, 1985, he married Deborah Eisenhut at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. She survives.

Tim worked at the former Federal Mogul in Schofield and most recently for Jarp Industries as a quality technician. Some of his favorite pastimes included deer hunting and spending time with his family and friends. Family meant everything to Tim. He cherished the visits from the boys’ and their families. But mostly, his Grandchildren. He truly lit up when they came to visit.

Survivors include his loving wife, Deborah Fleming, Edgar, his parents, Dennis and Jo Ann Fleming, Wausau, his two sons, Michael (Ashley Paul) Fleming, Wausau and their family, Jet and Amaya Meyer and Matthew (Megan) Fleming, Edgar and their family, Charlotte and William Fleming, his siblings, Eugene Fleming, Wausau, Colleen (Kurt) Balz, Athens and Scott (Brenda) Fleming, Wausau and many nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Lucille Fleming, Gilbert Saylor and Lorraine Saylor and his mother and father-in-law, Eldora and Wilbur Eisenhut.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Aspirus. Especially, Allisa and Shawna for the compassion, friendship and spiritual support. God bless you all.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Tim's name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements.

James M. Peters

Dad’s Eternal Passing

James Marcus Peters was born on May 26, 1928, to the late Andrew and Elseda (Feiereisen) Peters. He was 93 when he joined his beloved wife, Florence, in Heaven on October 3, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Our father, who’s life on earth ended as it began when as a teenager he was quarantined at the Great Lakes infirmary for tuberculosis, to later in his golden years when he dealt with the debilitating grips of dementia.



In between those two major health events he lived a long, happy, and rewarding life. He was married to his lifelong love of 68 years Florence (Dalsky) Peters and raised their 4 children, Jim Peters, Jr., Rose (Frank) Oelrich, Jeanine (Brian) Tesch, and Jeff (Lorna) Peters.



Shortly after surviving his bout with tuberculosis, he followed his brothers and joined the Navy at the age of 17 to serve our country in World War II. His military career ended with the end of the war and he returned to Motors Service & Supply Corporation. He was employed there for 49 years, 20 of those years he was the General Manager. During this time he became President and CEO of Key Jobbers Warehouse, an automotive parts distribution company serving central Wisconsin. He also served for a decade at the North Central Technical Institute as an advisory board member that oversaw the automotive and diesel engine training departments.



Early in the 60’s, as a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, he became the secretary of the building committee that oversaw the design and construction of their new church at 1104 South 9th Ave. in Wausau. After the construction of the church, the late Rev. Cletus Abts “volunteered” James to be in charge of the monthly Sunday morning ‘Holy Name Society’s’ breakfasts. He was responsible for acquiring the crew that prepared the food, served the breakfast, and cleaned up the cafeteria after a few hundred parishioners finished their meals. (The parish is currently celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.)



During this time he served as a church trustee as well as an adult mass server when the masses were still recited in Latin. He was also a proud 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.



Besides his duties serving the parish, he was one of the members of the Holy Name ‘Ponies’ inter-church dartball team. He loved getting together every Monday night to shoot darts with fellow parishioners at other churches in the Wausau area. He usually threw his darts at the ‘third base’ diamond so he was counted on to help ‘clean up the bases’ during the game. One year, the Ponies’ success led the team to a city wide championship and the following year he was elected president of the Wausau Area Inter-Church Dartball League.



Outside of his church activities he was an avid fisherman and loved fishing for brook trout in and around the neighboring streams of Marathon County. He also loved to go ice fishing in the small lakes of northern Wisconsin. For two seasons he coached the Woodchucks minor league baseball team when his son Jim was a player on the team.



He’s now passing his legacy onto his 4 surviving family members, Jim Peters, Jr., Rose (Frank) Oelrich, Jeanine (Brian) Tesch, and Jeff (Lorna) Peters; his 6 grandchildren Karissa (Paul), Mariah (Ross), and Gavin James Tesch; Janna (Matt), Neil James, and Evan Oelrich; and his 4 great-grandchildren Bryden James, Kyzie, Liam, and Aria. He is also survived by his brother Lawrence Peters of Wausau.



A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 7:00 pm at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 712 Market Street, Marathon. Visitation will begin at 5:30 pm. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wausau will be held Saturday, October 9, at 9:00 am. Rev. Monsignor Joseph Diermeier will officiate.

Duane A. Schara

Duane Anthony Schara, 77, of Edgar passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sept. 30, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1944 to William and Adelaide (Karlen) Schara.

Duane along with his wife Judy farmed for many years. After retiring from the farm he provided daycare to his grandchildren. As the grandkids grew up, Duane spent his time with Judy and enjoyed every minute of it. The past 10 years Duane with Judy still by his side was a delivery driver for Part’s City and Dodson Auto in Marathon.

Duane is survived by his loving wife Judy (Paszek) Schara who he married on July 10, 1965 at St. John’s the Baptist Church in Edgar. He is also survived by his loving children, Greg (Laura) Schara, Jeff (Kathy Stephenson) Schara, Karen (Mike) Muelbeck, Nancy (Mike) Dodson, grandchildren, Mitchel Muelbeck, Katelyn (Derek Breyer) Schara, Breanna (Kyle VonDerHeide) Schara, Morgan (Michael Brewer) Muelbeck, Kristi (Hudson) Meverden, Hunter Schara, Jordan Dodson, siblings, Kenneth (Joyce) Schara, Marvin (Kay) Schara, twin sister Carol Nowak, sister-in-law Evelyn Schara, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother Jerome Schara, sister-in-law Joan Schara and brother-in-law Roger Nowak.

Services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church 3158 Halder Dr. Mosinee on Saturday, October 9, 2021 with visitation from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Father Jerome Patric will be officiating and Deacon Greg Kaiser assisting.

Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Wernberg and staff at Marshfield Clinic, and Miranda, Ruth, and Chris at Heartland Hospice.

Cheryl L. Bertsch

Cheryl L. Bertsch, 62 of Wausau, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at her home.

Cheryl was born on May 6, 1959 in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of Carl and Ocie (Carpenter) Linn.

On September 10, 1983, Cheryl was united in marriage to Dean Bertsch in Craig, Colorado.

Cheryl had several different jobs throughout the years, such as working in medical records at Aspirus Hospital, Wausau, a secretary at St. John’s Lutheran School, Wausau, a supply buyer at the Veterans Administration and most recently, a custodian at Northcentral Technical College, Wausau. She enjoyed reading detective novels, gardening, and cooking. Most of all, Cheryl loved Jesus and her church family at St. John’s Lutheran in Mattoon.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Dean Bertsch; her mother, Ocie; two sons, Phillip Bertsch and Nicholas (Crissy) Bertsch; her brother, Mark Linn; and three grandchildren, Iris Bertsch, Däer Bertsch, and Phillip Bertsch Jr. as well as her church family and other relatives and friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Carl.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Mattoon. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of service at church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Edwin P. Gabor

Edwin P. Gabor, 97, King, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton.

Edwin Peter Gabor was the seventh child of twelve children born to Joseph and Martha (Grulkowski) Gabor. He was raised on a farm in Rosholt, Wisconsin.

Edwin served our country in the US Navy from 1944-1946 and was honorable discharged. He met and married Delores Kujawski in Milwaukee and they had three children together, Donald, Donna and Robert. Edwin was the proud Grandfather of Angie (Chris) Dickenson, Michael (Dawn) Milazzo, Robert Jr. and Joseph Gabor and Great-Grandpa to ten great-grandchildren.

Edwin was a mason by trade and contributed to many projects around Milwaukee such as the freeway and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Edwin was known as “Steady Eddy” as he was a force to be reckoned with in the Northwoods during deer hunting season. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.

Edwin and Delores raised their three children in Milwaukee. They moved to the Eagle area in the 1960’s. Ed later sold his home in Eagle and moved back to his “hometown” of Rosholt.

Edwin was no stranger to grief. He was preceded in death by his three wives, Delores, Grace and Mary, as well as his sons, Donald and Robert. Edwin had his share of health issues over the years, but he was like a “cat with nine lives” and then some. His memory was good, too. Whenever we visited, he always had stories to share about his life. He also had a good sense of humor.

Edwin’s last ten years were spent at the Veteran’s Home in King, Wisconsin. They provided him with great care, even though he did not like following all of their rules. He was headstrong and determined which probably accounted for his long life of ninety-seven years. His father (Joseph) passed away at age ninety-two and every year since Edwin’s 90th birthday, he would ask how old his Dad was when he passed away. We knew he wanted to outlive his Dad and so he did! He also was the next to last surviving child of Joseph and Martha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Father Augustine Bentil will preside. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of mass at church.

Burial will be on Monday at 1:00pm at Saint Theresa Cemetery in Eagle, Wisconsin. Military rites will be conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 VFW following the mass.

Lloyd ‘Bud’ Schmitz

Lloyd ‘Bud’ Schmitz, 95, Merrill passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Our House Assisted Living, Wausau.

He was born August 12, 1926, in Tomahawk, son of the late Adam and Elsie (Heiser) Schmitz. Bud attended Whittier School in Tomahawk and then moved to Merrill. Bud graduated from Merrill High School prior to enlisting in the United States Navy in 1944. He was honorably discharge in 1946. On June 24, 1950, Bud married Grace Neumann at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2001.

In 1949, Bud bought the Rapid Delivery Service then expanded to City Transfer which he ran for 17 years. After that, he drove semi-truck for 16 years for Northern Door and Semco Co. He then drove school bus for Wendorf Bus Service for 17 ½ years. After driving school bus, Bud drove for Meals on Wheels until he suffered a minor stroke.

Some of Bud’s favorite pastimes included bowling, spending time at their cottage on Lake Nokomis, deer hunting, which he did until 2010. After he was discharged from the Navy, he became a member of VFW Post 1638 – Merrill. He was a life member of both the VFW and the honor guard. He served three years as post commander and many state assignments.

In 1970, Bud and several friends started the Merrill Polka Festival drawing thousands of Polka lovers to Merrill. One of the biggest bands they drew was Father Kapoun Band. Bud also did several Polka shows on the local radio.

Survivors include his children, Gary Schmitz, Merrill and Sandy (Robert ‘Skip’) Schulz, Ontanogan, MI, , special friend and loving companion, Donna Grell, three grandchildren, Tanya (Jason) Kleinschmidt, Tammy (Adam) Haugen, Theresa Blake, seven great grandchildren, Amber (Bryce) Dombroski, Michael Kleinschmidt, Matthew (Stephanie) Kleinschmidt, Tate and Aidan Haugen and Adalyn and Bentley Blake, and four great great grandchildren, Madison and Owen Dombroski and Isabelle and Oaklynn Kleinschmidt.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Grace; his parents, Adam and Elsie Schmitz; his daughter-in-law, Barbara Schmitz; a great-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Dombroski; two brothers, Lyle Schmitz and Marvin Schmitz; and one sister, Lucille Jost.Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Noon, Friday, October 8, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Adam Rodriguez will officiate. Burial will be in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery, where full military honors will be conducted. Following the burial, a lunch will be served at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and again on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.