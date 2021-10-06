Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – Wausau West will be sending its top two singles players to the state tournament after each won titles at the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis sectional Wednesday at the Menards Tennis Center.

The top four finishers in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, and the top finisher in No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles automatically qualify for the 2021 WIAA Individual State Girls Tennis Tournament on Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Up to 16 additional qualifiers may be added in the No. 1 flights, which will be announced Thursday or Friday.

Wausau West’s No. 1 singles player Mia Bailey rolled in all three of her matches at the sectional, winning 6-0, 6-0, and 6-1, 6-1, before beating Molly Hower of Eau Claire Memorial in the championship match, 6-2, 6-1.

Quin Babiarz had a tougher time at No. 2 singles for West, but was victorious in a three-set final over Grace Diedrich of Hudson 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, to reach state.

West’s No. 1 doubles team of Anika Eder and Katie Meyer lost its first match to Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner of New Richmond 3-6, 7-5, 7-5; the No. 2 doubles team Ashley Zoborowski and Mollie Lemke lost in the semifinals to Jordan Yacoub and Bailey Finch of Hudson 6-0, 6-1; and the No. 3 doubles team Lilly Wittwer and Kaydee Rennie lost both matches to finish fourth.

Ruby Edmundson finished third at No. 3 singles for the Warriors, losing in the semifinals before beating Tori Riopel of Rhinelander 7-6 (2), 6-2, in the third-place match.

Wausau East’s lone sectional qualifier, Lola Berumen, lost her No. 1 singles quarterfinal to Hower, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3 and No. 4 flights were competed strictly for team points. Hudson won the sectional title with 49 points to qualify for the 2021 WIAA Team State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison on Oct. 22-23. Wausau West finished third with 31 points.

