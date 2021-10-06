By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Franklin(6)7-0781
2. Sun Prairie(1)7-070T2
3. Kimberly(1)7-067T2
4. Waunakee7-0554
5. Muskego6-1425
6. DeForest6-135T6
(tie). Mukwonago6-135T6
8. Appleton North5-2298
9. Hartland Arrowhead5-21010
10. Wausau West6-16NR

Others receiving votes: Homestead 4. Oak Creek 3. Badger 2. Stevens Point 1. Middleton 1. Wauwatosa West 1. De Pere 1.

Medium Division (301-899)
SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Catholic Memorial(7)7-0771
2. Lake Country Lutheran(1)7-0732
3. Amherst7-0574
4. Ellsworth7-0553
5. Luxemburg-Casco7-045T6
6. Northwestern7-043T6
7. Edgewood7-0349
8. Monroe6-120T10
9. Stratford6-19T10
10. Lodi6-155
(tie) Plymouth6-155

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4. Columbus 4. Denmark 3. Mayville 2. Mosinee 2. Grafton 1. Berlin 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)
SchoolRecordPointsLasr Week
1. Regis(8)7-0801
2. Cumberland7-0723
3. Reedsville7-0575
4. Hurley7-0498
5. Colby6-1432
6. Marshall7-0427
7. Highland7-0199
8. Cedar Grove-Belgium6-1174
(tie) Durand6-11710
10. Pacelli7-014NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Racine Lutheran 7. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4. Edgar 3. Bangor 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Darlington 1.