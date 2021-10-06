Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Franklin
|(6)
|7-0
|78
|1
|2. Sun Prairie
|(1)
|7-0
|70
|T2
|3. Kimberly
|(1)
|7-0
|67
|T2
|4. Waunakee
|–
|7-0
|55
|4
|5. Muskego
|–
|6-1
|42
|5
|6. DeForest
|–
|6-1
|35
|T6
|(tie). Mukwonago
|–
|6-1
|35
|T6
|8. Appleton North
|–
|5-2
|29
|8
|9. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|5-2
|10
|10
|10. Wausau West
|–
|6-1
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Homestead 4. Oak Creek 3. Badger 2. Stevens Point 1. Middleton 1. Wauwatosa West 1. De Pere 1.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(7)
|7-0
|77
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|(1)
|7-0
|73
|2
|3. Amherst
|–
|7-0
|57
|4
|4. Ellsworth
|–
|7-0
|55
|3
|5. Luxemburg-Casco
|–
|7-0
|45
|T6
|6. Northwestern
|–
|7-0
|43
|T6
|7. Edgewood
|–
|7-0
|34
|9
|8. Monroe
|–
|6-1
|20
|T10
|9. Stratford
|–
|6-1
|9
|T10
|10. Lodi
|–
|6-1
|5
|5
|(tie) Plymouth
|–
|6-1
|5
|5
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 4. Columbus 4. Denmark 3. Mayville 2. Mosinee 2. Grafton 1. Berlin 1.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Lasr Week
|1. Regis
|(8)
|7-0
|80
|1
|2. Cumberland
|–
|7-0
|72
|3
|3. Reedsville
|–
|7-0
|57
|5
|4. Hurley
|–
|7-0
|49
|8
|5. Colby
|–
|6-1
|43
|2
|6. Marshall
|–
|7-0
|42
|7
|7. Highland
|–
|7-0
|19
|9
|8. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|–
|6-1
|17
|4
|(tie) Durand
|–
|6-1
|17
|10
|10. Pacelli
|–
|7-0
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 12. Racine Lutheran 7. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 4. Edgar 3. Bangor 2. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Darlington 1.