This week’s featured cocktail is as naughty as it is irresistible. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.
Sex in the Driveway
- 1 oz. Blue Curacao
- 1 oz. Peach Schnapps
- 2 oz. Citron
- Sprite or 7-Up
- Lemon slice, for garnish
To create this drink, measure the Blue curacao, Peach Schnapps and Citron into a shaker to combine, then pour into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with Sprite or 7-Up, garnish with a lemon slice and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.