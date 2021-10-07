This week’s featured cocktail is as naughty as it is irresistible. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Sex in the Driveway

1 oz. Blue Curacao

1 oz. Peach Schnapps

2 oz. Citron

Sprite or 7-Up

Lemon slice, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the Blue curacao, Peach Schnapps and Citron into a shaker to combine, then pour into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with Sprite or 7-Up, garnish with a lemon slice and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.