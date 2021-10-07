WAUSAU – Every day, about 130 Americans die by suicide, the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S.

National surveys show the number of people who have seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days has increased dramatically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with veterans and farmers among the hardest hit.

At 10 a.m. Oct. 8, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Sara Kohlbeck, director of the Division of Suicide Prevention at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Brian Michel, director of prevention services at Mental Health America of Wisconsin and Bertrand Berger, Mental Health Division manager at the Zablocki VA Medical Center, for a discussion on suicide prevention strategies for children and adults, with a special emphasis on farmers and veterans coping with suicidal thoughts.

The group will discuss warning signs, as well as ways to help struggling loved ones, with a list of resources in communities throughout north central Wisconsin. Listeners are encouraged to call in or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

