Andrew G. Jones, 47, of Wausau. Oct. 4, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia - repeater

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, photos will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Ashley Gibbs, 33, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2021: Bail jumping (8 counts), operating while revoked
  • Andrew G. Jones, 47, of Wausau. Oct. 4, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater
  • Cheng Chang, 35, of Wausau. Oct. 4, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription – repeater
  • Casey J. Corcoran, 39, of Marathon. Oct. 4, 2021: Stalking, battery – domestic abuse
  • Bryan J. Morel, 40, of Mosinee. Sept. 30, 2021: Theft by false representation, tampering with public notices, violation of notice of unfitness for occupancy or use
  • Bradley S. Larson, 56, of Marathon. Oct. 4, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater
  • Daniel J. Fraunfelder, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 1, 2021: Fleeing an officer – repeater
  • George T. Torres, 37, of Schofield. Oct. 1, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, greater than 50 grams
  • Jacob C. Notto, 20, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2021: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, bail jumping
  • Jamie L. Kalson, 42, of Wausau. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an electric weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Paul D. Pietschmann, 31, of Tomahawk. Oct. 4, 2021: False imprisonment, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater
  • Ledell Kirkwood, 58, of Wausau. Sept. 30, 2021: Battery by prisoners, strangulation and suffocation
  • Jessica D. Henderson, 46, of Weston. Oct. 4, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
  • Jermaine D. Phillips, 41, of Wausau. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, theft, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, disorderly conduct
  • Scott J. Ward, 57, of Wausau. Oct. 4, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Steven L. Boehm, 43, of Wausau. Oct. 4, 2021: Child abuse, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct – repeater
  • Wilfredo Romero, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 4, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping (6 counts)
  • Vincent J. Diver, 35, of Lac Du Flambeau. Oct. 1, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping (3 counts)
  • Aaron D. Rhyner, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 4, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia – repeater