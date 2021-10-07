Wausau Pilot & Review

GRESHAM – Evan Zubke had a hat trick and added an assist as the Newman Catholic soccer team defeated Gresham/Bowler 5-2 in a Central Wisconsin Conference match Thursday.

After Will Jensen had a goal in the 12th minute to give Gresham/Bowler an early lead, Zubke evened things up with a goal at the 37:34 mark to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Newman’s Jackson Varline and Jensen scored in the opening five minutes of the second half before the Cardinals (4-6-1, 3-2-1 CWC) took control. Zubke had two goals and Zongvikeng Lee added another as Newman pulled away.

Owen Reeves had five saves in goal for the Cardinals.

Both teams return to Central Wisconsin Conference action Monday. Wausau Newman Catholic will host Marshfield Columbus Catholic, and Gresham/Bowler will be at home against Northland Lutheran.

Cardinals 5, Gophers 2

Newman Catholic 1 4 – 5

Gresham/Bowler 1 1 – 2

First half: 1. GB, Will Jensen, 11:34; 2. NC, Evan Zubke, 37:34.

Second half: 3. NC, Jackson Varline (Zubke), 43:30; 4. NC, Zubke (ZongCha Lo) 45;30; 5. NC, Zongvikeng Lee, 46:50; 8. NC, Zubke, 62:00.

Saves: NC, Owen Reeves 5; GB James Davids Jr. 4.

Records: Newman Catholic 4-6-1, 3-2-1 Central Wisconsin Conference; Gresham/Bowler 0-7 overall and CWC.