Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stevens Point clinched at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer title with an 8-1 win over Wausau East on Thursday.

Stevens Point improves to 11-2-3 overall and 9-0-1 in WVC play this season. East is now 2-10-2 and 1-7-2 in the Valley.

Game statistics were not reported.

Both teams return to Wisconsin Valley Conference action Tuesday. Stevens Point will host Wausau West and East will be at Wisconsin Rapids.