SCHOFIELD – The Wausau West volleyball team rallied for a 3-1 win over first-place D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

D.C. Everest won the first set 25-19 before West swept the next three, 25-13, 27-25, 25-23.

West improves to 3-5 overall while handing D.C. Everest its first loss in Wisconsin Valley Conference play as it falls to 6-1.

Desirae Rausch had five of West’s 12 service aces and six digs, Alli Schauls had a team-high 12 kills, Mackenzie Hollander added 10 kills, Sophia Peissig had 12 digs, and Samantha Federici had 45 assists for the Warriors.

D.C. Everest statistics were not reported.

Both teams will compete at the second Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet of the season on Saturday at Merrill. West will play Stevens Point, Wausau East and Wisconsin Rapids, while D.C. Everest will take on Merrill, Wausau East and Marshfield.