WAUSAU — Graebel Companies, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 30 to celebrate the completion of a renovation project at its Wausau office at 731 North First Street.

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for some of the world’s largest and most recognized brands and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in Wausau in 1950, Graebel has innovated and grown to deliver excellent relocation service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on people-first mobility. The company is now headquartered in Aurora, Colo., a Denver suburb, and has 17 locations around the world.

With custom technology solutions, Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; maximize return on mobility programs; and create exceptional experiences that make global talent mobility more humane and as seamless as possible.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Graebel’s founder, David Graebel, was awarded the 2021 Developer Award by Junior Achievement of Wisconsin – Northcentral District on Thursday. The achievement recognizes David’s 60-year legacy at the company and his many contributions to the Wausau community and economy.

“We’re excited to re-open the doors to our newly renovated Wausau office,” said Bill Graebel, CEO. “To be able to do that and to recognize my father, David Graebel, with the Developer Award are incredibly special moments for us.”

“We’ve come a long way since my father founded the company over 70 years ago in Wausau.” said Bill.

“This is a great way to honor the man who started it all as we focus on the future.”

For more information about Graebel, visit Graebel.com.