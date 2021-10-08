By Shereen Siewert

A 20-year-old Wausau man repeatedly freed on bond for felony cases filed in Marathon County Circuit Court is accused of assaulting and strangling an acquaintance in his apartment, court documents show.

Jacob Notto is now being held on a $50,000 bond, with the first $25,000 to be paid in cash after appearing Wednesday on charges of second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment and bail jumping.

Notto’s open cases, which date back to May 2020, include charges of repeated sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to harmful descriptions, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer and multiple counts of bail jumping. In each case, Notto was released on a signature bond with a court-ordered condition that he commit no new crimes, according to online court records. His most recent prior arrest – and subsequent release – was in July.

The latest charges stem from a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, when a 22-year-old woman had a friend call police after what she described as a violent assault in his home. The woman ultimately gave a statement that detailed the alleged attack at Notto’s Forest Street home. She later agreed to go to the hospital for a sexual assault examination and turned her clothing over to police as evidence.

The latest charges carry a combined maximum penalty of more than 140 years in prison upon conviction.

Notto, who remains behind bars on Friday, is due in court next week for a preliminary hearing in the case.