Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of County Road NN will be closed next week for pavement maintenance, Rib Mountain officials announced Friday.

The closure, between Thornapple Road and Whippoorwhill Road, is set for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 12.

Some work is weather dependent and the schedule may need to be adjusted based on the weather.

This section of the road will be closed to all traffic during the work and rivers will need to use alternate routes. A detour route will be on County Roads O, N and R.