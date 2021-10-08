Marcia K. Schaupp

Marcia K. Schaupp, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 following an extended illness.

Marcia was born on November 26, 1952 in Clintonville, Wisconsin to the late Marshall and Mae (Halverson) Taylor. With her younger brother Mitch, she split her childhood between West Allis and Wausau. After graduating high school, she attended St. Olaf College, where she sang in the St. Olaf Choir, eventually graduating in 1975 with degrees in English and Norwegian. Retracing her Scandinavian heritage, Marcia then moved to Norway, where she took her nursing degree (in Norwegian) and lived for over 13 years. She often reminisced about the natural beauty of the country and its welcoming people.

In the late-1980s, Marcia returned to Wausau and met her husband of 32 years, Michael Schaupp. They were married in November 1988. In 1989, she gave birth to her only son, Christopher, to whom she was devoted. Marcia enjoyed nurturing young minds, a passion she pursued as a substitute teacher for many years in the Wausau area.

Among her many interests, Marcia was a staunch advocate for the Arts. She was enthusiastic about music and could always be heard singing along to whatever she was listening to at the time. An unflinchingly kind and generous person, Marcia worked tirelessly to support those in need. One of her favorite activities was volunteering at the Jubilee House in Wausau to provide free meals for the less fortunate in the community. Her generosity was not limited to people, however. Marcia loved all animals and was committed to helping the local humane society; she firmly believed that the way someone treated an animal reflected a lot about their character.

Marcia loved traveling and was fortunate enough to visit many beautiful places around the world. She took pleasure in learning all she could about cultures and traditions, which shaped her humility and perspective on life. Despite hardships, Marcia maintained a positive outlook and, as many can attest, her laugh was infectious.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Michael, of Wausau; son, Christopher (Ellyn) of Orrock, Minnesota; grandchild, Cora; nephew, Marshall Taylor, of Los Angeles, California; niece, Clare Taylor, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Kristine, of Plover. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by her brother, Mitchell Taylor.

A private memorial service will be held on October 22, 2021 at Northland Lutheran Church in Iola, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, Marcia’s family asks that you consider a donation to Monk Botanical Gardens of Wausau, The Nature Conservancy, or the Public Broadcasting Service. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Duane Zeichert

Duane Zeichert, age 80, of Rib Mountain, WI passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020, while in Aspirus Hospice at the Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI. Duane was born January 21, 1940, in New London, WI, to the late Frederick and Doris (Kapitzke) Zeichert. Duane grew up in Weyauwega, WI, and graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1957, before entering the military and serving in the United States Navy. After his service in the military, Duane graduated with a degree from Spencerian College.

Duane’s professional career included stops at Inland Steel, Phillip Morris Industrial, and Milprint, Inc., in the Milwaukee area before settling down in Wausau. As a long-time resident of the Wausau area, Duane worked for Weyerhauser, Zimpro, Inc., and 18 years as a Sr. Systems Analyst at the City-County Data Center. After retiring, Duane worked as a crossing guard for five years for the Town of Rib Mountain.

Duane married the late, Sharon (Schmidt) Zeichert, on May 17, 1986. They enjoyed each other’s company while taking trips together, visiting places such as Alaska, Hawaii, Jamaica, and cruising to the Caribbean Islands. They also enjoyed taking “road trips” throughout the United States to destinations such as Mt. Rushmore/Badlands, Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, Smokey Mountains, and Kentucky Horse Farms.

Duane was a proud veteran and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Duane was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. Duane had a green thumb and spent time tending to all of his plants around the house. Duane volunteered with the Exchange Club and the Rib Mountain Park Commission.

Duane is survived by his children, Eric Zeichert, Rothschild, WI, and Brian Zeichert, Rothschild, WI; three step-children, Brian (Ami) Schmidt, Sun Prairie, WI, Jeanne Peplinski, Stevens Point, WI, and Mark (Stephanie) Schmidt, Rochester, MN; seven grandchildren, Allison, Griffin, Anthony, Alex, Austin, Taylor, and Brody; two sisters, Ruth Treul, New Berlin, WI, and Bernette Brewster, Appleton, WI; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and close friends.

Duane is preceded in death by his late wife, Sharon (Schmidt) Zeichert; his parents, Frederick and Doris Zeichert; his sister, Diane Baehman, and his first wife and mother of his two sons, Marje Zeichert.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, where full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau.

The family wishes to thank all of those who recently cared for Duane, including all of the doctors and nurses at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Mount View Care Center, and Aspirus Hospice.

Michael E. Westcott

Michael (Mike) E. Westcott, 70, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on October 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Sunday, October 10, at Zion Lutheran Church.

He was born on May 1, 1950 in Park Falls, WI, son of Daniel and Doris (Peissig) Westcott, and was raised in Cloquet, MN, with the exception of some wonderful summers spent with his Grandpa Peissig in Phillips, WI.

Mike married Karla (Brandenburg) on May 12, 1973 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. They met in college and enjoyed 47 years of marriage. He graduated from UW-Green Bay and was the editor of the Fourth Estate (the campus newspaper).

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Karla (Brandenburg) and daughters, Keele (Al) and Devin. He is also survived by siblings Ron (Mary Ann), Tim (Clarice), Jackie (Harlo) Hustedt, and Patricia Suman. Mike loved his family dearly and was especially close to his brother Ron, all of his nieces and nephews, and their children. Mike was preceded in death by his beloved son Logan Michael, great niece Nora, his parents, and brother Richard (Darlene).

He worked in structured settlements, traveled extensively for his career and could navigate every major city in the U.S. Though he was often “on the road”, as he called it, he was always home for birthdays and special events. Mike also enjoyed traveling with his family and spent cherished moments with them across the United States and abroad. He was particularly fond of New Orleans, California, the Chesapeake Bay area, and the Southwest.

Mike was an intelligent, optimistic, and thoughtful man. He was often the first person that people called if they had a problem or needed advice. His generosity emotionally and financially was unmatched—nothing was too big of an ask. He wasn’t shy about showing his love (he ended every phone call, email, and letter to his wife and daughters with an “I love you”), or telling us that he was proud. Whenever his daughters called or visited, he always greeted them with a loving “Hey babes!”. When his daughters were young, he would tell them original, elaborate, bedtime stories about Sean and Tom, the naughty leprechauns. He also braided their hair, painted their fingernails, helped them with their homework, danced with them at weddings, and drove them to countless events, extracurricular activities and airports. He always made us feel safe and loved. We were very fortunate to have had him in our lives. And in times of uncertainty, we find ourselves asking, “What would dad do?”.

Mike had many varied interests and hobbies. He had a love of motorcycles and was a proud Harley-Davidson owner for most of his adult life. He would often rent motorcycles instead of a car when he traveled to California for work. He also loved to spend time on the water, either in the family pontoon boat or sailing. We have many fond, family memories of days spent on the pontoon in Lake Minocqua. He was a voracious reader and had a deep appreciation for music. Mike was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football and hockey. He was a crossword whiz and always did them in pen. Mike also had wicked math skills and could calculate difficult equations quickly in his head. He had an entrepreneurial spirit—some of his best ideas and plans were written on a whim, on the back of a napkin or scrap of paper. He voted in every election, no matter how minor it may have seemed, and prided himself on often being the first voter at the polls. Mike was a loving and generous husband, father, and uncle. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be on Sunday, October 10 at Zion Lutheran Church (709 N. 6th Street, Wausau). Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 pm on Sunday. Rev. Steven Gjerde will officiate. Mike was an excellent host and enjoyed cooking (especially for a crowd). In honor of him and his love of a party, a catered dinner (to go) will be available to guests during the visitation and after the service.

Memorials can be directed to the family to support the reading education program at the Cloquet, MN elementary school.

Barbara C. Rauen

Barbara C. Rauen, 93, Edgar, died peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Athenian Living in Athens, under the care of Interim Hospice.

She was born August 22, 1928, in Wausau, daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Salzman) Mallak. On June 22, 1948, she was united in marriage to Joseph Rauen at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2005.

Barbara and Joseph were dairy farmers and loved to host family and friends at the farm. Among her favorite pastimes, she loved to cook, dance, travel, bowl, square dance, embroider, play cards, flowers and gardening. She further enjoyed scrapbooking, journaling and watching the Milwaukee Brewers. Some of our most memorable times were the days spent at Mom and Dad’s cottage, they loved to entertain family and friends.

She was an active member of the National Catholic Order of Foresters, Holy Family PCCW and HI Neighbors Homemaker Club.

Survivors include, four children, Donna (Michael) Kaiser, Mosinee and their children, Loren (Debbie) Kaiser, Erika (Mark Sowiak) Smithpeter, Anthony (Amie) Kaiser, Lee (Sarah) Kaiser, Joseph (Ami) Kaiser, Johanna Ludowese, Angela Kaiser and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Kaiser; Duane (Barb) Rauen, Edgar and their children, Terra (Craig) Orth, Trudy (Kurt) Wahlen, Trent (Alicia) Artus and Trista (Joshua) Doucette; Diane Artus, Marathon and her children, James (Wendy) Rauen, Ashley (Jay) Hammerstrom, Chelsey Artus and Lesley Artus; Doreen (Mark) Johnson, Colfax and their children, U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Joshua Johnson and Cassandra (Adam) Nelson; 31 great grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; two step-great great grandchildren; one sister, Marie Riehle; sisters-in-law, Joyce Mallak and Carmella Mallak; brother-in-law, Steve Silber; and many special nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Joseph, she was preceded in death by one grandson, John Matthew Artus; one great grandson, Will Kaiser; son-in-law, John Artus; one sister, Rosella Silber; and seven brothers, Lawrence, Harold, Leonard, Clarence, Joe, Ray and Frank Mallak.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Friday October 15, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside and Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will concelebrate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday October 15 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Barbara’s name. A video of the Funeral Mass will be available to view on the funeral home website later on Friday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Athenian Living (her second family) and the staff at Interim Hospice for the exceptional care, love and support for Barbara.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com